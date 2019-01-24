Brexit decision has implications on a local level

Following the mind-numbing coverage of the most stupid political act since the Dunny-on-the-Wold by-election, Brexit, I thought I would recall a sad tale as to its very real implications to our local horticultural business.

When the decision was made to leave the EU the pound depreciated. This meant that vegetables that our business had to buy from continental Europe went up in price by 20 per cent.We stoically bore the cost. Demand for UK veg went up and it too went up in price by a similar amount.

This cost became too much to bare so six months later we were forced to put up our prices. By now we were £6,000 down on our profit for the year. Yippee, we won’t have to pay any tax. You will deduce we are in a hugely lucrative world of business. Sadly no money from us for the Government to spend on schools, hospitals etc Nice one, Nigel. Nice one, Boris and no money to reinvest in repairs, machinery or any such like. Also no chance of a holiday this year again – but I digress.

Having put our prices up we lost ten customers each of whom spent £500 per year with us. The profit element of that was about £1,500, so all told Brexit so far has cost us £7,500.

Ask yourself, reader and leave voter, if you can write a cheque for £7,500 and get nothing back for your trouble? Maybe you can. Good luck to you.

Brexit does have real implications. It is an idealogical indulgence of rich men such as Farage and Boris Johnson. A man who can call the money he receives for his abysmal weekly diatribe in the Sunday Telegraph (£250,000) chicken feed doesn’t deserve to be heard.

Any business has to weather good times and bad times but the stupidity of Brexit takes the biscuit.

I and my wife will never see our £7,500 ever again. Other small businesses will have been affected in other ways. The project that does not get the go ahead etc. These are the things that affect ordinary folk such as ourselves.

While David Cameron and his Bullingdon club put their trotters up in Nice we pick up the pieces and keep soldiering on. We will content ourselves that when a free trade agreement is reached with Brazil in 2025 we will have a golden opportunity to export our wares.

I will be 61 and raring to send tonnes of Brussel sprouts to Sao Paulo. Cannot wait. Happy days.

Howard Smith, Selsey Road, Sidlesham