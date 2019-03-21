Crematorium in Chichester is not big enough

We all know Chichester is the second most expensive city to live in the UK but did you know it is the most expensive city in the UK to die in.

It is cheaper to get cremated in London than in Chichester I was informed recently by a leading funeral director.

Unfortunately I have reached an age when I have to say goodbye to many dear friends and I am a regular visitor to Chichester Crematorium.

It is far too small and a poor design so many of us have to wait out in the rain and then have to stand outside for the service as the capacity of

the chapel is not really adequate even for a modest funeral.

We need to say goodbye to our friends and loved ones with respect and consideration.

The crematorium is privately owned and I understand difficult to expand.

Currently we are being consulted on the Local Plan and there is no provision for land to be allocated for a new crematorium.

It is inevitable with more houses come more people and eventually we all pass away.

Let us go out with dignity and make sure there is land and provision for a new crematorium in Chichester.

Please make your views known although I know it is not a topic we all like to think about but it is important.

Richard Plowman, Worcester Road, Chichester