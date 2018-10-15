Deliveroo cyclist nearly hit a child in Chichester

Do either the police or the council have powers to control the nuisance of tearaway Deliveroo cyclists in Chichester?

I understand that these cyclists might be on low-paid gig-contracts and ignore traffic rules in order to try to make a living wage – but that should not be at the risk of public safety.

While walking through the pedestrian-only paving of Chichester Gate I have frequently had near-misses from Deliveroo cyclists racing, inaudibly, up behind and past me, oblivious to the risk that I might turn into their path as they reach me, as I did recently.

This week I also observed one such cyclist emerge from the top end of the Basin (passing the rear of The Richmond public house) and collide with a young child riding a bicycle down Canal Wharf.

Fortunately, the Deliveroo cyclist braked hard enough that the child appeared uninjured, righted his bike and rode away.

Paul Ellis, Willowbed Avenue, Chichester