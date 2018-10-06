Forewarned is forearmed against future Velo event

I was not a supporter of Velo South before I saw the TV interview with organiser Jon Ridgeon and the article by the head of West Sussex County Council, Louise Goldsmith; I had no particular axe to grind, and my partner’s son was due to take part – at great cost to himself.

But now I am very strongly against it.

The arrogance and complacency shown, the failure to consult residents, the putting of profit before freedom of movement, and the totally unconvincing health and tourism business cases, show where priorities lie for the organisers, apparently endorsed by the council that should be protecting us.

Of course there are some businesses that would have made a profit, and a few that did so even with the cancellation – and of course we have to do anything that favours our friends at ‘glorious’ Goodwood, as always, don’t we?

They must never lose out, and can close roads at will for the benefit of petrol-heads.

We all know that, and we are never consulted on that.

But for the real profit and loss picture, read the story of those who lost out, such as The Fox and Hounds, Funtington, for instance.

Next year it will not be so easy to impose this event on us; forewarned is forearmed.

Paul Pridmore, Davys Court, Funtington