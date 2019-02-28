How about a deal to remain in the EU?

Mr Wilton (letters, last week) has some telling points. I largely agree with him.

As a Labour member, I was not one of those who blithely popped into the voting booth in June, 2016, to mark ‘Remain’. There are many issues about the EU I do not care for, but, on that morning, I asked myself this: someone wants me to walk through a door and no one knows what’s on the other side. The ‘walk’ campaign says it’ll be fine, no worries, but it’s all surmise and promises. The ‘don’t walk’ campaign likewise warns of dire consequences. Can you prove to me there is or isn’t a sheer cliff drop the other side says I? “Err”, says both sides. Hmm. I remain.

As it goes, no deal is not in the Leave Act of Parliament, only a deal approved by Parliament after agreement between UK Government and the EU – which has not happened. To be honest, so far as I can see, the Act fails to take account of where we are now. Is ‘no deal’ default as Mrs May is warning? Not sure by any means.

Why? It is not in the Act. Unlike you or I as individuals, Governments cannot simply do as they wish without actual sanction. There is a case that, the Government having tried to fulfill the advisory referendum with a deal as set out in the Act and failed, the only recourse/default is remain, requiring revocation of Article 50.

The best Leavers can hope for is pause Article 50 and see if the EU and UK Government can agree a new deal, maybe with a new PM? Mr Corbyn’s has gained EU sympathy.

But, Jeremy, how about a deal to Remain? There are things about the EU many dislike, and not just in the UK but in the 27.

Maybe a deal to Remain could look at, for example, a Common EU internal migration framework to replace the outdated so-called ‘freedom of movement of labour’ which in reality sits on the coat-tails of the key EU policy, freedom of movement of capital, the ability of the powerful to shift their wealth and investment willy-nilly without regard, for example, to jobs, etc.

Jan Cosgrove, Longford Road, Bognor Regis