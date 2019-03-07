I am fed up with tribal politics

Contrary to the expectation of the Leader of Chichester District Council, I welcome the emergence of The Independent Group in parliament and across our nation. I thank Luciana Berger MP for her generous email today.

Why did he say to me you must be worried? Why would I not congratulate and welcome them? Well I do welcome them and congratulate them on the courage.

I am fed up with the tribal politics that has become main stream in Britain today.

I welcome people leaving the Conservative and Labour parties because the parties have drifted to the extreme right and extreme left.

I am of course a proud Liberal Democrat but I am not tribal. I want to work with moderate progressives who want to have a different sort of conversation.

I want to create a different culture where we all work together for the good of our district, our county and our country.

We need to be tolerant, open to new ideas and respectful. We need to come together with shared values and embrace a new vision.

So I simply say to people who want a different sort of conversation then please do reach out to me.

If you want to see change please get in touch at adrian@adrianmoss.org. You will find many friends also wanting to embrace a new way of working for our community.

Let us remove these tribal badges and come together with shared values.

CLLR Adrian Moss, Leader of the Opposition, Chichester District Council