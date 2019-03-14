Having lived in this area of Pagham and Aldwick for 52 years, I am saddened by the decline of Bognor Regis.

For the last 30 years there has been talk and large amounts of public money spent on ‘Regeneration’.

Have I missed something? To enter now into a town that once had much appeal, I am reminded of Hogarth’s ‘Gin Lane’.

Piles of bedding in shop doorways often with unfortunate people still sleeping within, groups of men drinking alcohol in the gardens.

I could go on, with a situation which one is faced with on entering the town.

Perhaps the money if any left could be spent on some form of accommodation for these homeless people?

I am told that some of them have no desire to accept accommodation for fear of being beaten or robbed.

Surely this is more than likely if they sleep on the streets?

In the days when we had police on the beat, people would immediately be moved on for ‘Vagrancy’.

If there is provision for them to sleep under cover the police, or council officials should advise them.

If they refuse they should be moved on.

I do sympathise with these homeless people but anyone entering Bognor for the first time would Iam sure have no desire to return.

Charles James, Ruislip Gardens, Aldwick