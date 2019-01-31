I will leave Chichesters Society after their support of Stockbridge link road

I’ve been a member of the Chichester Society for over ten years and value their efforts to conserve our city in the face of threats such as the huge housing developments imposed upon us by central government.

However, when I was reading the Society’s response to the Local Plan, I was horrified to read that they “especially welcome the proposed New Road... known as the Stockbridge Link road”, part of Option 2b in 2016.

Surely the Society must realise that any new road induces more traffic to use the area, with all the associated pollution, noise and environmental damage. Any new road will quickly become congested so that there will be subsequent calls for even more roads. Most people acknowledge that only the credible solution to congestion is to develop alternatives and make public transport more attractive.

This proposed road would seriously damage the proposed Wildlife corridors between the AONB of Chichester Harbour and the South Downs National Park. These corridors are essential if wildlife is not to hang on precariously in small areas , cut off from each other by roads, housing and industrial developments.

The tranquility and biodiversity of Chichester harbour would be damaged by any intrusive new road. As far as I can see, the only beneficiaries might be those who live in Apuldram Lane which is now used as a short cut by many drivers.

In any case, I no longer wish to be a member of a civic society that adopts such a partisan and outdated view on road building, and I’ll be writing to resign.

Stephanie Carn, Whyke Road, Chichester