LETTER: Be careful what you wish for

We who live in Chichester and the surrounding area are blessed with a swathe of beautiful countryside on our doorstep that most other communities can only dream of.

So to those who take delight in seeing the Northern Route being revived yet again, I would urge to be careful what they wish for. Systra talks glibly of ‘environmental mitigation’. This is a contradiction in terms.

If a near-motorway standard dual carriageway becomes reality, it will devastate, and devastate forever, a swathe of land precious as the last piece of countryside accessible from the city by foot or bicycle.

Like so many other towns and cities, Chichester would be surrounded by concrete and Tarmac, just another sad example of expediency winning over aesthetics.

The present A27 is hardly a thing of beauty either, but it’s there, performing a function.

Would it not be so much better to make whatever improvements are necessary to ameliorate its operation, than to destroy irreplaceable countryside which everyone and future generations can enjoy?

Steve Haynes, Goodwood Gardens, Runcton