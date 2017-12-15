LETTER: Cap public sector wages

It must be April the 1st – a wage rise all but my annual pension (£6,825) just because it is not in keeping with the neighbouring councils?

What a wonderful cartel (as universities and other public workers) pick your own wage rise, get your mates to vote (also along with their own no doubt). That would never be in private industry.

If it cannot be afforded and the said person is dissatisfied with his wage then so be it he has to move on.

There will be plenty and probably better trying to prove their worth to step in at no increase.

When oh when will the government cap public sector workers wages. So many get more than the Prime minister – it is crazy.

They do not make the country any money, they are not big business just pen pushers to safeguard our money goes and do the right thing for the constituents. The public purse is only so big – ah but then let us put up the rates??

A very disgruntled pensioner.