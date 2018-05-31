LETTER: City’s shops are just rubbish

I live in Chichester and I think no one shops here is because really what do we have.

Loads of coffee shops and restaurants the rest of the shops are rubbish.

Why do you think everyone goes to Portsmouth. Bigger and better shops to get things.

We have House of Fraser, over priced, TK Maxx is OK, then we have treds whatever that is and a small Sports World that sell naff all.

Let’s go shopping in town where all the shops are naff at least when we go Pompey way so much more things you can buy and do we say we are a city we are not that big we act like this is a snobby town it’s rubbish how many restaurants you want on one street when you can have better outlets.

Jordan Phillips

Worcester Road

Chichester