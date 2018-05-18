LETTER: Fast moving and exciting

I was interested to read Vicky Edwards’ article in your paper last November on Kingsley Poole, a young local author who was publishing his first set of novels.

Having just finished reading the final book in his trilogy, I felt I must respond to her article. Rarely have I read such fast moving and exciting books – I just couldn’t put these books down.

Following two generations of doctors set across two world wars, these books are incredibly moving and the author manages to intertwine real wartime facts into the fiction, creating a superb effect which I haven’t seen done before.

How interesting to read his author’s website, where he reveals a lot of the names in his books are inspired by local landmarks around Chichester. In his final book, he references parts of Chichester, Tangmere and the South Downs Way.

The early reviews on Amazon already look very promising and I suspect once more people know about these books they could really take off.

John Bisatt, Sherborne Road, Chichester