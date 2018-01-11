LETTER: Things to look forward to after Brexit

I feel John Wilton is living in another universe. I do not know where he gets his information from, he must be a Liberal Democrat supporter or a follower of Tony Blair.

He states that we joined the Common Market knowing is was never just an economic project.

I remember many politicians of that era were often questioned about that fact and all clearly stated there was no hidden agenda.

It was on their assurance that many like me voted in.

He also has a short memory.

Yes the country was struggling, in the 1950/60s because of the second world war and it took a number of years to recuperate all the money spent on our defence and the policies of the Labour governments, trying to control everything from the centre.

He also states ‘Project Fear’, has become a reality.

He conveniently forgets George Osborne’s warning that if we left the EU, we would have to have an emergency budget, house prices would fall, thousands would lose their jobs etc.

Yes the pound did fall, but it was overpriced, the Stock Market and exports soared as a result, employment increased whilst the EU countries trailed far behind. This being the case before Brexit has taken place.

When Brexit occurs I look forward to having Sovereign Parliament, a resurgence of a fishing industry, removal of the common agriculture policy, World Wide Trading, without having to follow the dictats from unelected European Commissioners, who currently set everything we can do.