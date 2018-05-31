LETTERS: New roads add to commuters

Having kept abreast of progress on this very important matter (helped by excellent reporting and involvement by your paper) I wish to point out that a much wider view should be taken in addition to the obvious parochial view.

There is much to be gained from wide experience across the developed world.

It can be seen that road traffic improvements by building new roads and adding more conrete to existing roads have only provided temporary relief at the expense of the environment.

This is because of the inexorable growth of traffic.

One reason among many is because it has encouraged people to commute further for employment rather tham move house.

A growing approach to the traffic problem is to apply technological management solutions to existing road infrastructure to make better use of it.

The M25 is a good example. With no space to simply add more lanes (a solution applied on some highways in the USA) it has been essential to apply technology to avoid total gridlock at busy times.

Jim Jennings

