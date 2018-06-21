Losing Fenwicks café would be catastrophic for the city

Fenwicks café has enabled me to have somewhere safe to get to in my wheelchair on a sunny day to relax have a laugh to have great food and and to meet new people.

The café is a major part of Priory Park, it’s known for its great food, for Rob’s wonderful sense of humour and Dawn’s incredible business skills and her caring nature, it’s helped to put Priory Park back on the map, it should not be knocked down.

That café has lifted my spirits when I have been lonely and I sit there having something to eat looking at the people laughing and happy in the park and it fills me with energy and it’s a great place to meet new people, to chat and enjoy the amazing pizzas that Rob cooks.

It’s become a hub for Chichester, a wonderful community thrives there, it’s a great venue for late night meals, for ice cream in the park on a hot day.

Fenwicks is something fun in the city and the idea of losing it is totally catastrophic, this should not happen.

Fenwicks is set in a peaceful, pretty, idyllic location. Parents can take the children to the playground and then come back and have an ice cream and a coffee and relax for friends, how anyone can think of knocking it down after all the hard work that’s been put into that wonderful place is beyond me.

Gary Fisher, Shamrock Close, Bosham