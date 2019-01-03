Polls suggest there should be a new referendum

Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester, has written to me: “The process of leaving the EU was never going to be simple after almost half a century of co-operation and integration in many areas from trade to law enforcement, security and defence.

“Many businesses have built operating models over decades which are highly integrated and industries such as manufacturing have utilised frictionless trade to increase their efficiency and create jobs.

“Having worked in business for 30 years before becoming your MP I was aware of this complexity before I voted, and my experience partly informed my decision to vote to remain in the EU during the referendum.”

I agree with her that it would be better to remain in the EU, not only for the reason she gave but also because I remember World War Two, and very much appreciate the substantial contribution by the EU and its predecessors to peace within their borders since 1951, despite centuries of previous wars.

The EU won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012.

She also wrote, and I agree: “We live in a parliamentary democracy and it is the job of an MP to use their best judgement when casting their vote.”

Bearing in mind that Mrs Keegan and most MPs wanted in 2016 to remain in the EU, it is difficult to see how any of them can now think it would be in the country’s or their constituents’ interest to leave, especially as the Treasury forecast recently that the economy would be better in than out of the EU.

I appreciate the political sensitivity of remaining after the referendum, but it was only advisory, the result was narrow, the winning side broke the law and, as Mrs Keegan wrote, it is MPs’ job to use their best judgement.

Moreover, recent opinion polls indicate that public opinion has changed now we know the nature of the Government’s deal.

Chichester is one of 648 constituencies that now support remaining in the EU.

MPs should vote for the Government to withdraw notice to leave or, at least to hold a new referendum now the facts have been published.

Anthony Tuffin, Solent Way, Selsey