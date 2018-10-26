Post office in centre of Chichester should be a stand alone unit

Post Office Limited (POL) is proposing to move from it’s existing site at Sussex Stationers in North Street to WH Smith, also in North Street, with effect from January 24, 2019.

Business owners and residents already feel ‘short changed’ as a result of the move from a main GPO to two till positions at the back of a shop.

It seems to me by moving to another shop and having to negotiate past narrow aisles loaded with merchandise, together with queues at the WH Smith tills, is a long way short of a professional service culture.

I believe with so many retail units available in central Chichester then the obvious decision is to have a stand-alone unit. It does not have to be vast.

I encourage your readers to express their views via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk

Alternatively, you can pick up a form from your nearest Post Office.

The closing date for responses is November 14.

Keith Mitchelson, Chairman, Newtown Residents‘ Association, St John’s Street, Chichester