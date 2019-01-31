Remaining in the EU would not be what I term democracy

In answer to Mr Howard Smith I feel there has to be a reply. Unless those ten customers who left him, overnight became carnivores it seems likely they buy their vegetables elsewhere now.

Assuming the new vendors have the same problems as he does, how have they managed to lure his clientele away from him?

Perhaps they are just better at capitalism.

Now we turn to Mr Anthony Tuffin.

The suggestion here is that we return to the status-quo we (the public) voted to leave. We decided that we didn’t want that and voted accordingly.

Surely this should be granted the respect that a referendum demands even if it is not what the Westminster bubble expected.

The statement that the Government will work to change the EU from the inside is, and has been, risible.

We have consistently failed to alter the mind-set on the Continent since the first (Maastricht) Treaty.

I fear that to return to this dreadful organisation would indeed be a disgrace after the vote and, I assume, a new referendum ‘better regulated’ would mean that Project Fear (read Ridiculous) would be allowed free rein and conflicting ideas would be termed ‘Lies’.

Not what I term democracy at all.

Rory Murphy, Rothermead, Petworth