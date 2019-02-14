Soon there will be no shops left in Chichester

I am a concerned citizen of Chichester. Whatever is happening to our lovely city?

The council keep on about have we ideas about how to attract visitors to our city. How can we with shops closing every day? Soon there will be no shops for people to look around.

Diana Pe’s letter proposing the House of Fraser site be turned into a concert hall or cinema – one has to think about a) noise, b) price scale, as West Sussex County Council’s newspaper says the elderly population in Chichester and surrounding villages – people cannot afford to see a film or concert.

I myself have not been to either of the cinemas in Chichester as they charge between £7 and £10 for a ticket. If I want to see a film I go to Picturedrome in Bognor Regis. Prices are low and staff friendly and ready to help. My other is the taxi rank at the railway station. There is a multi-storey car park nearby. People who work near the station could park in the multi-storey car park, the walk would do them good.

Surely the council could put another couple of floors on the existing multi-storey.

The taxi drivers are right. I am disabled and having a taxi rank both sides of the station helps considerably.

P. Hobday, Bradshaw Road, Chichester