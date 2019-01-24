Stan and Ollie quote would sum up Brexit

I find it ironic that the film Stan and Ollie has been nominated for three Bafta awards at this time.

Oliver Hardy’s timeless quotation, “Well here’s another mess you have gotten me into”, can only be matched by the phrases “Brexit means Brexit” or “No deal is better than a bad deal” or somewhat later “A bad deal is better than no deal”.

Let’s remember that all over the continent, populist parties are emerging who oppose the EU-imposed New Order straitjacket, spawned George Soros’ philosophy and that the euro is the most dysfunctional currency ever created.

Sadly, Theresa May and her cynically misnamed EU ‘withdrawal’ agreement would lock the UK into a permanent Brussels vassalage even more oppressive than membership.

I did read that between 2010 and 2015 Germany profited from the ongoing Greek debt crisis to the sum of €100billion.

I could see us being worse off than Greece if we linger in the EU tentacles.

Finally, before I go to watch Stan & Ollie at the Chichester Cinema, New Park Centre, to cheer myself, I must say that I do object to being told by Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East (and Minister in the Ministry of Defence) or Sandy Martin, Labour MP that we need a second referendum because we ‘didn’t know what we were voting for first time’.

I believe that our EU chums really don’t understand what direct democracy means hence I don’t want to be ruled by an unelected EU Commission.

And before I go, remember – to reason with data is delusion.

John Hutchings, New Park Road, Chichester