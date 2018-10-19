Support your local Sussex shops instead of supermarket chains

Reading that Tesco decided to axe free shopping buses to its Chichester store (Observer, Oct. 11), I was perplexed by users describing the service as a ‘vital lifeline’.

Really, is it true that places such as Midhurst, Petersfield and The Witterings have no food shops?

I investigated and found quite a few and all really well stocked – certainly with more than sufficient to sustain life and fill the few bags that could reasonably be carried on a bus.

So come on you Tesco addicts, it would be wonderful if you supported your local shops for a change – they would be most grateful.

Tony Rigby, Southdean Close, Middleton-on-Sea