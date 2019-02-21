Taxi rank at Chichester station was removed without giving us a say

It seems the taxi rank has now been removed.

Local residents have been plagued by overnight heavy goods vehicle noise all week, in this cause.

The trouble, of course, is that Network Rail has privatised the station car parks in order to provide maximum revenue (questionable).

As a consequence of being a public body, they are not required to submit any planning application. Nor any noise assessment.

The disabled and local residents, to say the least, are required to like it or lump it.

There appears to be no other option.

Much like the Priory Park Ice Rink.

Helen C Hawdon, Stockbridge Road, Chichester