The Friends of Chichester Hospitals had a great year

The Friends of Chichester Hospitals would like to thank everyone who has supported the Friends in 2018.

Throughout the year, our fantastic friendly volunteers at St Richard’s Hospital have ensured our trolley visits wards daily, and our shop serves visitors, patients and staff – with all profits going into vital equipment for our hospital.

Funds raised from the shop and trolley service plus events, activities and donations from individuals and organisations have enabled the Friends to donate equipment costing just under £500,000 to St Richard’s and local mental health services in the last year.

This includes an air seal insufflator for colorectal surgery, a new Echo machine for cardiac investigations, and a Fibroscanner for liver diagnostics.

We are immensely grateful for all kinds of support – gifts thoughtfully dedicated in memory of a loved one, a donation recognising the kindness of staff, a legacy to benefit future generations of our community, or the gift of time, to help others.

Our volunteers at The Cross on 11th December filled their buckets with £440.37 in total – a wonderful amount.

We would like to thank the Rotary Club of Chichester for the opportunity to make that day’s collection, which will go towards funding a £30,000 XRay Guided Biopsy System for breast cancer diagnostics and treatment.

Other recent successful events have been held at Hilliers Garden Centre, Bosham, Petworth Lights and Manor Nursery.

The support of local and organisations such as Lions Clubs, Masonic Lodges, Rotary, Bognor Regis Evening WI and the Dragon Ladies of Southbourne have all helped the Friends to make a real difference for patients and staff.

We wish everyone a healthy new year.

Jane Ramage, Chairman, Friends of Chichester Hospitals