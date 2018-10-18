What happened to our society if we won’t help those in need?

I am appalled at recent proposals both local and national which, if applied, will inevitably seriously harm many people who have very little money.

Locally there are proposals that will significantly cut funding for housing support, the effects of which cannot but seriously harm people in need.

Then nationally we are told that the introduction of Universal Credit could cost some families something like £2,000pa – again the victims are those in need.

We also seem to have become a society that seems to take for granted the need for food banks in a way that would have been unthinkable not that long ago.

What kind of society have we become, and how are we governed, that such barbarous policies could well be implemented?

What on earth has happened to caring for one’s neighbour, or, indeed, the idea of a society for all?

John Newman, Maplehurst Road, Chichester