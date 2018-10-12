Would seeing patients in groups of 15 be a ghastly idea, or beneficial?

New plans under trial by the RCGP is to tackle GP shortage by seeing patients in groups of 15.

Those suffering from long-term conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or arthritis may well find a beneficial element.

However, such an approach will not work for everyone and GPs are those who will know what best suits their patients and practices.

What is important is that there is no pressure on patients to participate if they would prefer to continue seeing their GP in a one-to-one consultation.

Something to think about... what are your thoughts I wonder?

Caroline Hutchings, Church Road, Chichester