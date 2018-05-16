Your Sussex weather for the Royal Wedding and the bank holiday

Sussex is set to be bathed in sunshine for the Royal Wedding this weekend and the Bank Holiday at the end of the month.

If you are planning a barbecue for the wedding (or the FA Cup) then Saturday’s weather will be welcome, with cloudless skies and a top temperature of 18degC or more.

And the long range forecast is that for the end of the month the Met Office says temperatures are likely to be slightly above average for most of us, especially so in the south and east where it may be very warm at times.

Tomorrow and Friday (May 18) it will feel slightly cooler (16degC) as a north wind pulls in colder temperatures.

However, on Saturday the direction switches round to the south-east, bringing warmer air.

Next week starts off even warmer with the temperature moving into the 20s, although there is a possibility of a thundery shower.

After Tuesday the Met Office says: “The remainder of May could stay mostly dry and warm in the south and south-east, with a small chance of thundery rain.”