Nationwide 'processing issue' leaves customers unable to make payments on NYE

Nationwide said the issue has now been resolved (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nationwide’s customers were left unable to make any payments or access their funds on New Year’s Eve due to a 'processing issue' causing delays to payments.

Problems started late on Thursday (30 December) night, according to Downdetector, and by 7.30am more than 800 customers had reported issues.

More than half of the reported problems related to deposits, 23% to account balances and 23% to funds transfers, with issues reported in London, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham, among other parts of the UK.

Frustrated customers took to social media to complain about the issue this morning.

Twitter users wrote: “Nationwide’s app is down. This is the second time this has happened in over a week that they have withheld money due to their app being utter garbage. An absolute joke.”

“@AskNationwide when will your services be working again, so that I can withdraw all my cash and find a different bank as this is becoming a regular thing your services being out and definitely not a level of service I can not rely on any more.”

“why is there a delay on my wages being in my bank? It’s not the work payroll. My Nationwide App has left a message saying there are delays. Not good enough. I need that money & have bills to pay.

"So Nationwide is down again and I'm yet again waiting for the wages to go in. I Have bills to pay this is unacceptable."

"How is nationwide bank down again?!?! How do they expect me to waste my money if they keep doing this."

“Ah is nationwide down again? My bank app doesn’t say that but I haven’t been paid child tax credit.”

The issue came just a week after the building society suffered two days of outages on its banking app, which saw customers unable to make or receive payments in the run-up to Christmas.

Nationwide promised customers it would compensate them for any late payment fees they incurred as a result of the problems.

Has the current issue been resolved?

Nationwide said on Twitter that the issue was resolved this morning and customers can now expect payments to be processed as normal.

The building society explained that the issue was caused by a “delay with some incoming payments overnight”, meaning inbound credits to accounts, direct debits and standing orders were not being processed.

Customers who are still experiencing issues are advised to visit their nearest Nationwide branch or contact the bank on 0800 302 011.

A Nationwide Building Society spokesperson said: “There was a delay on members receiving some types of payments to their accounts overnight.

"The issue was quickly resolved this morning and payments are being processed.

"The delay impacted payments such as scheduled credits to accounts, Standing Orders and Direct Debits. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.