Sea life offers couples a once in a lifetime date this valentine's

Win a tour at Sea Life this Valentine's

Sea Life is offering couples an invaluable date in the lead up to Valentine’s Day. The lucky winners will enjoy an underwater experience with food and fizz.

Sea Life Birmingham and Brighton will open their doors on Friday 11th February for three lucky couples. They will experience a VIP tour of the aquarium. In addition, they will wine and dine as they explore the aquarium.

The tour will start from 6pm till 7pm. This will be followed by drinks in the attractions’ ocean tunnels.

Sea Life Birmingham has partnered with creative cocktail bar The Alchemist – who will supply canapes and drinks.

Tapas Revolution Spanish Tapas Bar and Restaurant will be providing dishes and drinks.

Amy Langham, National SEA LIFE Birmingham’s General Manager said: "We wanted to give couples the chance to receive the ultimate romantic experience. A VIP after hours tour, finishing off with alcohol and appetisers – what’s not to love?!"

How to enter

For the chance to win, all couples need to do is head to Sea Life’s website and answer a question. Three couples will be chosen per site. The competition closes at midnight on Monday 7th February.