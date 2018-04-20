Aldwick start cricket season with tribute to Ryan

Aldwick CC start their 2018 season on Sunday – subject to the April weather and the outfield being cut in time – with a memorial match for the talented Ryan Purvis, who died last October.
In attendance will be friends and family of Ryan and close friend Ian Guppy has put together a strong side to challenge Aldwick, mainly made up of cricketers Ryan played with from his colts days onwards.
Ryan loved sport and was a loyal Rocks football supporter, home and away, and was often at the County Ground in Hove to follow Sussex. He is pictured with Sussex’s Tymal Mills.
