Aspetar takes Cocked Hat crown at Goodwood May Festival - report plus Saturday tips

Racegoers at day two of the Goodwood May Festival enjoyed a much warmer and clearer day - and it was a hit with racing fans and foodies alike.

Mick Channon’s Big Boots was back to form in the first, the Thames Materials Muck Away Novice Auction Stakes, but couldn’t catch Amy Murphy’s Kapono (11/4), who showed a superb turn of foot to run 3¼ lengths clear at the line, ridden by Gerald Mosse.

Marcus Tregoning and Hayley Turner paired up with 11/2 shot Sir Titan in the Thames Materials Recycled/Primary Aggregates Handicap to beat the favourite Dourado by a neck before Luke Morris rode Sylvester Kirk’s Bubble And Squeak (6/1) to a neck victory ahead of Daybreak in the Thames Materials Land Restoration Fillies' Handicap.

The feature race, the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes, a listed contest for colts and geldings which in the past has proved an Epsom Derby warm-up, was won by Roger Charlton’s Aspetar, who followed up on an impressive debut at Windsor. Main Street, for four-time winners of the race, John Gosden and Frankie Dettori, finished a length behind the 7/2 victor in second, a head in front of the hotly-tipped Highbrow.

Richard Fahey’s George Bowen failed to follow up on an impressive win at York last time with Robert Cowell and Jamie Spencer taking victory, with 4/1 starter Raucous in the Thames Materials Bulk Excavations Handicap.

The thamesmaterials.com Handicap went to Jayne Chapple-Hyam’s Uber Cool, at 3/1 the only favourite to triumph on the day, ridden by Dettori. Poointel missed out by a nose and Imphal could only manage third.

The final race of day two, the Thames Materials Charity Golf Day Handicap, was won by Pat Cosgrave on board the Ed Walker-trained Maygold - an 11/4 chance tipped on this website. Richard Huges picked up yet another second, with Ellen Gates and Crystal Deauville finished third.

A decent-sized crowd also enjoyed a wide range of food-related stalls, sideshows and demonstrations as the food festival that's run alongside the racing continued.

The festival concludes on Saturday, when the first two races are on ITV and the card includes two more listed contests - the Festival Stakes and the Tapster Stakes.Tickets are available on the gate.

Over the course of the festival, there have been plenty of clues regarding potential entrants at Epsom and Ascot, and that looks set to continue into the final day. Sir Michael Stoute and Pat Dobbs saddle the current odds-on favourite for the feature Tapster Stakes, Mirage Dancer, who was beaten only a neck in a 1m4f listed race at Ascot on return.

William Haggas’ Society Power, who has won his past four, will be up against John Gosden’s exciting prospect Emaraaty, in the Netbet Sport Handicap.

Godolphin’s Zalpa, purchased for 500,000gns, makes her debut in the Foreman Homes 21st Anniversary EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes at 3.10.

Pour La Victoire has another shot at C&D in the penultimate race, the Flying At Goodwood Veterans' Handicap, following a second-place finish at Goodwood on Thursday.

In the final race of the meeting, the European Breeders' Fund Fillies' Novice Stakes, Haggas’ Beauty Filly, who holds a Group 1 entry at Royal Ascot, will be hoping for the perfect preparation.

The official going was updated to good towards the end of a warm and dry second day.

Steve Bone's Saturday tips: 1.55 Algometer, 2.30 Maverick Officer, 3.10 Pimlico Pleaser, 3.45 Mirage Dancer, 4.20 Melinoe, 4.55 Bahamian Sunrise, 5.30 Fading Icon.