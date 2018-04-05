At last! A jump racing meeting... and it’s at Fontwell

Fontwell Park combines late-season jump racing with Easter-holiday fun for youngsters on Friday afternoon.

For fans of the sport, it will be a boost to see the meeting go ahead – the continuing wet weather means this will be the first jumps ficture of the week in the whole country.

A seven-race card begins at 2.20pm and ends at 5.35pm as jockeys and trainers jostle for end-of-season honours.

The Easter Eggstravaganza Raceday, which like all Fontwell meetings has free entry for kids, also includes free entertainment for them, such as an Easter egg hunt, bouncy castles, face painting and funfair rides.

On the track, 50 runners have been declared across the card.

Biggest numbers are in the opening race, the #yourbestbet For A Grand Day Out At Butlins Bognor Regis Handicap Hurdle, and in the class-four Bet365 Handicap Hurdle, which is off at 4.05pm - each race has a field of 11.

On the track, 50 runners have been declared across the card.

Sports editor Steve Bone’s tips: 2.05 Welluptoscratch, 2.35 Wizards Bridge, 3.10 Larry, 3.40 Atlantic Roller, 4.15 Norse Legend, 4.50 Red Penny, 5.20 Dandolo Du Gite.