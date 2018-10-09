Bavarian fun and great racing is heady mixture at Fontwell

Around 3,000 people enjoyed a mixture of jump racing and Bavarian food, drink and music at Fontwell Park’s Oktoberfest.

The two-day extravaganza has become a key part of the calendar at the figure-of-eight track and was declared a major success again this year.

Day-one action at Oktoberfest at Fontwell / Picture by Malcolm Wells

On the track, day one saw some absorbing action, with winners including Wind Place and Sho (6/1) taking the opener, the James Todd & Co Handicap Hurdle, for jockey Jack Quinlan and trainer James Eustace and Graasten winning the Netbet Sport Beginners’ Chase at 9/2 for Gary and Joshua Moore.

The David O’Neill And Tony Maltby Memorial Juvenile Hurdle went to Gavin Sheehan on Bodes Well (100/30) for Warren Greatrex and the Netbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle was won by 13/8 favourite Bugsie Malone, ridden by Tom Cannon for Chris Gordon.

There were two winners from those tipped on our website – Sizing Tennessee (5/2 fav) taking the James Todd & Co Ltd Handicap Chase and Mercers Court (6/4 fav) taking the James Todd Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase.

On day two, which was complemented by live music from Chasing Mumford, our tips yielded three winners.

These were Beautiful People (5/1), who won the Royal British Legion Handicap Hurdle under champion jump jockey Richard Johnson; Haul Away (2/1), who won the Marstons Kaltenberg Handicap Hurdle for Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson; and Oliver’s Hill (7/2) in the AD Mechanical Handicap Chase for Aiden Coleman and Lawney Hill.

Other Saturday winners were Vivas, Commanche Red, Between The Waters and Earth Moor – the latter completing a nice double for Johnson.

Away from the racecourse, punters enjoyed all the Bavarian sideshows and refreshments.

A Fontwell spokeswoman said: “It was a fabulous couple of days and we’d like to thank everyone who attended.

“For Chasing Mumford, the Oktoberfest marquee was full to the max and the atmosphere was incredible.

“There was som great racing and overall it was a fantastic weekend, despite the rain on Saturday.”

Fontwell next race on Wednesday, October 24, followed by a Friday-afternoon meeting on November 9.

