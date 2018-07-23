Bognor beat Priory to claim cricket bragging rights.

Bognor proved too strong for Chichester Priory Park when the sides met at the Regis Oval.

Three wickets apiece for Josh Sargent, Marquino Mindley and Scott Bingham saw Priory bowled out for 110, Matt Bennison top-scoring with 32.

Chichester celebrate a wicket but Bognor won by five wickets / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Rob Willway with 40 not out led the reply as Bognor got home with five wickets in hand, with Matt Geffen's three for 15 impressive but not enough to prevent defeat.

Bognor are now out of the bottom two and are not too far behind mid-table Chi Priory Park.

