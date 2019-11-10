Bognor coach Blake surveys sixth straight win and says: It's just the start

The Rocks celebrate Brad Lethbridge's opener / Picture by Tommy McMillan

The Rocks progressed into the next round of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 victory over East Thurrock, extending their run to six wins in a row in all competitions

A delighted Blake said: “We showed great character to keep us in the game and we’re really happy with how things are going at the minute, it’s just the start for us.

"We need to keep doing what we do on the training pitch then replicating it on the football pitch, we’ve got a really good set of players here.”

Despite a dominant display and a completely different result to the 3-0 defeat in the league fixture to East Thurrock earlier this season, Blake knows his side can do still better.

“I still think we played poorly at some points today, but we’ve got a result," he said. “We are a better team and it’s a far cry from the team that played in the last game against them, but we gave the ball away too cheaply at times.”

Blake said his side had turned a corner and shown extra quality in recent weeks. “We didn’t have the quality before, they didn’t exactly throw in the towel in games we lost, it was just a lack of quality, but we’ve brought players in and now we’re good to go.”

Pompey forward Brad Lethbridge received a great reception as he left the field following his double and Blake was full of praise for the young striker.

“Brad is bordering on unplayable when he’s chasing down their goals and he’s a massive asset for us," the coach said. “We can hit them with his pace and once he’s one-on-one with them, he’s dynamite, I’m really pleased with the performance.”

Midfielder Doug Tuck joined Lethbridge on the scoresheet with a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the area straight after East Thurrock had equalised. Blake praised the midfielder for his finish and dominant performance in midfield.

“It was a great finish, he showed great composure, I thought it was going over the bar in Doug Tuck style! But it was a good finish.”

Blake also acknowledged the Rocks’ faithful - and soggy - supporters. “The pleasing thing for me was the supporters backing the players, they’ve come out in awful conditions to support us and helped us on.

“It means a lot to me personally and I know it means a lot to the players that they’re playing well and giving the fans what they want, it bodes well for going forward.”

Bognor were boosted in the week with the news that fan favourite Mason Walsh would be returning to the side. Blake knows Walah will benefit his team but can’t guarantee he’ll walk straight back into the side.

“The reaction the fans have given to the news is great, he’s a brilliant addition to the side and he’s proven he can play at this level.

“We want him involved next Saturday, but the thing is he can’t walk into the team - we’ve won eight out of nine so it will be difficult, even Ashton Leigh had to sit out today.”