Chichester whitewash Worthing in the Haygarth ... Anyone for four rounds of golf in a day?

Chichester Golf Club veterans had been trailing Hill Barn GC in the annual Haygarth Trophy but they whitewashed their local rivals with a 8-0 victory.

Regaining the honour of displaying the trophy in their cabinet after a year’s absence was a pleasant surprise for Chichester given the task of over coming a 6-2 deficit from the away fixture.

Bognor's super six, who played four rounds in a day

Captain George Bell and David Guest were the first pair to return to the clubhouse, with other winning pairs being Arcus/Westwood, Denton/Goldsmid (won5&4), Moore/Hills (4&3), Penny/Powell-Jones (3&1), Discombe/Shrives-Wrist, Harrington/Green (2&1) and Compton/Wood (1up).

Captain Bell must have had one of his best golfing weeks when he added the Captain’s Cup to his own trophy cabinet. A Stableford off the back tees saw him return with an impressive 43 points on a glorious day.

His handicap was cut by two shots for his efforts to the delight of those vets at the after-game presentation. It wasn’t all one-way traffic, though – he had to see off Peter Green (41pts) and Brian Melbourne, John Galvin (39), who were snapping at his heels throughout the round.

COWDRAY PARK

The Cowdray seniors entertained visitors from The Dyke and West Surrey and went to Pyecombe and Chartham Park.

In the absence of captain Derek Smith, his Cowdray Park GC team performed admirably against The Dyke with a resounding 4½-1½ win.

There were wins for John Newman and Tony Pike (2&1); in-form Robin Phillips & William Hunter (6&4); seniors’ captain and birthday boy Mark Kelly and Brian Symonds (4&2), and Ian Heustice and Chris Hoare (3&2).

On a sunny day, Cowdray seniors entertained the West Surrey Sages. There were only two wins for the home side with John Smith and Justin Chuter prevailing 4&3 and Dave Lucking and Trevor Edwards with a 7&6 win. Cowdray lost 5½-2½.

Cowdray made the journey to Pyecombe and although the weather was excellent, the home team won 5½-2½. The only Cowdray wins were from Dave Lucking and Philip Singer and Alan Austin with Eric Bounton.

Some 87 seniors took to the course for the July Stableford on a beautiful day which brought some very good scores.

In division one the early leader was in-form Phil Harrison with 37 points, but he was overtaken first by eventual runner-up Steve Lucking with 39 points, then by winner Paul Owen with 40.

In division two Tony Sapsworth was first out and came home with 39 points, but was pipped into third by runner-up Ian Ward on 40 points and the winner David Laver on 41.

The re-arranged May Stableford took place a few days later. Conditions were excellent with a very light wind and the course was in great condition.

Scoring was not great with only two players beating handicap of 36 points.

In division one, Richard Burden won with 39 points and Jon Fife was runner-up with 37. In division two, Phillip Tupper won with 36 points on countback from Pat Harrison.

The seniors played their first match at Chartham Park.

There was a win in the first pairings for match manager Jon Fife playing with Alan Austin, whose putter proved decisive. There were also Cowdray wins for Dave Lucking and Barry Overington, Terry Adsett and Richard Burden, and Brian Symonds and Graham Evans. The match ended 4-4 – an excellent result on an unfamiliar course.

BOGNOR

At 5.30am one Thursday, six hardy souls from Bognor Cricket Club set off on an epic ‘four rounds of golf’ in a day charity challenge at Bognor Golf Club.

Fuelled by coffee and bacon rolls the two trios were off. At 6pm, 39,000 steps and 25 miles later, the stoic six completed the challenge – and have raised £2,000 plus Gift Aid of £415 to be shared equally between Cancer Research UK and Bognor Cricket Club.

Thanks went to Bognor Golf Club for donating the use of their facilities and to the 78 generous supporters.

Bognor CC chairman Bernie Burns said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to raise money for two great causes very close to my heart. Our fundraising consisted of spamming our friends, colleagues, family, cricket club members and loved ones for donations.

“We started our challenge at 5:30am nervous about what was to come, by the end of the fourth round later than evening we were all contemplating doing another round for the sake of it. Perhaps next year we will do five rounds in one day! To say we had fun would be an understatement. Personally it is my top golfing memory and I do not see anything beating it.

“We are absolutely delighted to have raised money for Cancer Research UK for life saving research. It is also wonderful we have raised money for Bognor CC to help fund much needed equipment and to pay for coaching and development of the club’s juniors, ladies and men’s players.”