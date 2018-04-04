Commonwealth Games are next step in rugby star Breach's year to cherish

Chichester star Jess Breach has flown out to Austrlia with the England women’s rugby sevens squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Breach has, for now, switched from representing the senior England women’s rugby union squad to sevens, in which she has excelled before.

The squad of 12 are out to make history on the Gold Coast as this is the first time women’s sevens has been part of the Commonwealth Games.

The squad features seven Olympians from Rio 2016, including last year’s Rugby World Cup finalist Emily Scarratt.

Breach – who scored nine tries in her Sydney Sevens tournament debut earlier this year and 11 tries in her first two games for the England senior women’s XV against Canada – is delighted to see her fairytale year continue with the call-up.

Breach, who lives in Felpham, played for Chichester and Pulborough in her junior days and is now with Harlequins. The side are in Pool B and will kick off the opening day against Fiji, before facing Australia and then Wales.

The Games run from now until April 15 - with the women's rugby sevens tournament all condensed into the final three days.