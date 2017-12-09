Courses for umpires to address incoming major changes in cricket laws

Next year will see a major change to cricket which will have an impact on ECB Association of Cricket Officials members whether a scorer or an umpire with the introduction of the new Laws of Cricket.

Additionally, within Sussex next year sees a restructuring of league cricket with the four current leagues merging into one county league.

The Sussex Association of Cricket Official (SACO) is arranging, with the three local associations, a number of courses to familiarise scorers and umpires with interpreting the new laws.

It is vitally important that all scorers and umpires at whatever level they officiate and whether a member of ECB ACO or not attend at least one of the courses. SACO would recommend multi-attendances to ensure a smooth introduction into our cricket matches next season.

Dates: Brighton & Mid Sussex ACO: Sunday, February 25, at the County Ground, Hove starting at 10.30am; Wednesday, March 7, at the County Ground, Hove starting at 6.00pm

For more information, contact David Donner on 01273 423303 or donneroptometrists@gmail.com

East Sussex ACO: Monday, February 19, at Crowhurst Park Manor House at 7.30pm

A further course is to be arranged in the Hastings area for more information, please contact Paul Fuller on 01424 853037 or paul.freddyfuller@sky.com

West Sussex ACO: Wednesday, January 10, at Arundel Castle CC starting at 7.30pm; Wednesday, January 24 at Horsham CC starting at 7.00pm; Thursday, February 22, at Arundel Castle CC starting at 7.00pm

For more information, contact Trevor Drake on 01243 263917 or trevor_drake@msn.com or John Betts on 01243 781786 or johnbetts120@tiscali.co.uk