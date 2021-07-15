Bognor have thinking to do ahead of Horsham test

Ashling CC have ended their long winless run

Bognor v Burgess Hill

Sussex League division two

Bognor’s batting capitulated in worryingly familiar style as they fell to a 24-run defeat.

After a delayed start, wickets from Sam Adams (4-28) and Josh Sargeant (3-31) reduced Burgess Hill to 30-5, then 66-6, but a gritty 51 from Kirk Proto and an enterprising 28 from Jas Bassan dragged them to a competitive, if below-par, 139 all out.

Bognor’s openers raced to 51-0 despite some superb bowling from Dan Strange (3-49) with the new ball. However, once the dangerous Nick Ballamy (33) was dismissed, a cluster of wickets followed.

Mike Harris (48) held the chase together, but when he found a fielder off Bassan (6-19), Bognor crumbled. In all, a collapse of 8-45 left Bognor with some thinking to do before taking on leaders Horsham on Saturday.

Bognor 2nd v Slinfold 2nd

A sensational run chase from Bognor, in a game reduced to 28 overs a side, saw them strengthen their grip on top spot.

Bowling first, Bognor were a touch erratic, with Gamage (70) and Goacher (40) taking full advantage, the home side racking up 184-5. However, a sensational 97 from the impressive Gary Maskell, including two monster sixes, brought Bognor within touching distance, before Scott Bingham and Ben Woolnough applied the finishing touches.

Steyning 2nd v Aldwick

Division 6 West

The inclement weather meant a game restricted to 20 overs per side.

Aldwick made 115-6 with skipper Alex Cooper (31) holding the innings together and a quick 21 from Josh Mann and an unbroken 26-run seventh-wicket partnership from Tom Hoare (23*) and Liam Hicks (12*) helped them along.

Wickets were shared among Chris Etherington (2-27), Nathan Tyler (1-14), Andrew Dodd (1-18) and Mark Harrison (1-15).

Despite good bowling spells from Liam Hicks (3-34) and Josh Mann, an opening partnership of 68 from Thomas Chalmers (46*) and Ryan Mathews (36) established the platform for the home’s sides victory in the 18th over by seven wickets.

Bognor 3rd v Aldwick 2nd

John Hooker’s 4-16 reduced Aldwick to 115 all out after Dion Sampson (32*) and Liam Tinson (16) had given them a good start.

Babs Ahmed’s destructive 80 not out dominated the chase, Bognor winning by ten wickets after just 13 overs.

Singleton v Aldwick

Aldwick travelled to Singleton for the first time in at least 30 years and the home side’s batsmen made 242-7.

L Dawtry (69), James Turner (72) and Roger Dawtry (52) all contributed and there were two wickets apiece for Alex Cooper (2-44) and Josh Mann (2-7) among the nine Aldwick bowlers.

Aldwick fell 110 runs short but not before Ed White (24) was out on a Sunday for the first time giving him an average of 374.

Alex Cooper made 62 which takes his total this season to 668. However, wickets fell to Fred Ward (3-12) and Ninian Williams (2-12) and Aldwick were all out in the 33rd over.

Bosham v Ashling

Ashling’s long winless streak stretching back to August 2019, 702 calendar days, finally ended with a T20 victory at Bosham CC.

Batting first Ashling totalled 162-5, Ben Harrild (25) Adam Thomas (23). In reply Bosham fell 36 short with debutant Lewis Clark 2-22 and Adam Shaul 1-14 starring with the ball.

Ashling v Knowle Village

In a game reduced to 30 overs a side, Knowle CC elected to bat and with an unbeaten 107 by Peter Gwynn got to 169-6.

Charlie Colley took 2-29 in his first match of the season.