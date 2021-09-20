Garton extends Sussex stay after starring role at Blast finals day

George Garton during his knock of 41 in the Blast semi-final loss to Kent / Picture: Getty

A homegrown talent who came through the club’s pathway system, Garton has enjoyed a landmark summer.

In recent months, the 24-year-old received his first full England call-up, won The Hundred with Southern Brave, secured a deal in the Indian Premier League and helped Sussex to Vitality Blast Finals Day, where he took 2 for 24 and top-scored for the Sharks with 41 in the semi-final.

In this year’s Blast, Garton has taken 11 wickets with an economy rate of 7.25 and hit 96 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 165.51. In the Championship, he has taken 13 wickets and scored 247 runs in seven matches.

After signing his extension, he said: “I’m delighted to have extended my contract with my boyhood club and am very excited for what the next few years will bring.

“I want to say a thank you to Sals [Ian Salisbury] and Kirts [James Kirtley]. They’ve been brilliant with me and the rest of the team over the last year and a bit in what’s been a challenging time. Also a big ‘thank you’ to Ash Wright as batting coach who has really helped progress and develop my game.”

Sussex’s Championship and One-Day Coach, Ian Salisbury, said: “We’re very pleased that George has committed his future to Sussex for the seasons to come. He’s a hugely exciting cricketer that contributes with bat and ball and in the field across all formats. Players like that are huge assets who are in high demand and it’s brilliant that Garts is staying with us at his boyhood club.

“Garts is at the age where he’s just coming into his prime and he’s showing real leadership in our dressing room. He’s a pleasure to work with as a coach and is a great example for our young players coming through.”

Sussex’s T20 Head Coach, James Kirtley, added: “It's great to have George with is for the foreseeable future. He is one of several players that we see as pillars of our side in the years to come. He adds great balance to any side and is one of the best fielders in the world. It is comforting to know we have George in our ranks.