Sussex cricket chiefs congratulate pace pair over England deals

Ollie Robinson has an England contract - and is off to the Ashes / Picture: Getty

The pair are part of a group of 20 players to have been awarded full contracts and it’s a first such deal for Robinson, who broke impressively into the England Test team in the summer.

Unsurpisingly, Robinson has also been named in the England squad for this winter’s Ashes series.

Archer’s 2021 season was ruined by injury but he will be looking to force his way back into the side soon.

Jofra Archer also has an England central contract / Picture: Getty

The contract list no longer separates red and white-ball contracts, with all part of a single overall list. The contracts were decided by managing director of men’s England Cricket Ashley Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood.

The ECB have explained the new system and how contracts were decided: “The new system has been developed working in consultation with the players, Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) and the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA). It is designed to meet England’s future needs in what has become a fluid and dynamic landscape.

“The system considers the likelihood of players featuring in England teams across formats in the next 12 months, whilst also recognising performances in the preceding year.

“In addition to the main list, four players have been awarded England Increment Contracts and three others with England Pace Bowling Development Contracts.

“These recognise ‘players that may feature for England on a less predictable basis and supports developing and managing high potential pace bowlers across all formats.”

Giles said: “I would like to thank TEPP and the players for all their constructive input through the process of developing this new system, which I believe is the fairest and most transparent way of rewarding players across all formats.

“We have worked well to get to this stage and the refinements made will take into account the amount of cricket we will be playing across formats over the next period of the ICC Future Tours Programme.