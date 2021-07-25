30 wickets @12.97

The top 10 run scorers and wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division

It was another action-packed weekend in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League with plenty of runs scored and wickets taken.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 2:16 pm

East Grinstead pair Lewis Hatchett and Leo Cammish are top of the bowling and batting tables respectively after great performances against Roffey yesterday.

See the top 10 wicket takers and run scorers below.

You can read the Sussex Cricket League round-up here.

SEE ALSO Tilgate parkrun returns after 70 weeks - see our video of the start here and all the facts and figures of the popular event / 14 pictures from Horsham parkrun’s return / 23 photos of the first Tilgate parkrun for 70 weeks

1. Lewis Hatchett - East Grinstead

30 wicket @12.97

Buy photo

2. Stephen Rigg - Brighton and Hove

26 wickets @15.23

Buy photo

3. Harnoop Kalsi - Roffey

24 wickets @15.08

Buy photo

4. Nick Patterson - Cuckfield

23 wickets @17.35

Buy photo
Premier DivisionSussex Cricket League
Next Page
Page 1 of 5