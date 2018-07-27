Emsworth keep up their title hunt... Aldwick’s fine form continues

We have reports featuring Emsworth, Aldwick, Bognor, Chi Priory Park, Stirlands, Aldwick, Goodwood, Graffham and Kirdford in our round-up from local cricket grounds.

Get involved - send your match reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Emsworth v Langley Manor II

Hants League division three south

Emsworth maintained their title challenge with a five-wicket win over Langley Manor II at the Recreation Ground.

The ambitious hosts are keen to secure a second successive promotion and have been beaten just once this summer.

Mike Norris insists his team have the quality to achieve their ambitions but acknowledges it remains tight at the top.

“We are 0.5 of a point ahead of Winton and we play them in the last game of the season,” said the skipper.

“It looks all set for a thrilling finale to the season. We have to make sure we keep winning before then. Our ambition is to get as high up the leagues as we can.

“Myself and my two brothers were with Bidbury last season but moved over to Emsworth when they folded.”

The skipper’s brothers Ant Norris (3-47) and Rob Norris (3-35) put Emsworth in the ascendancy after Langley Manor opted to bat first.

The visitors were soon in trouble at 57 for six but made a late recovery before being bowled out for 153.

Mike Norris departed for a duck in the first over of the reply. However, James Swaine (48) and Barrie James (36) prevented any jitters with a decisive partnership of 80 for the second wicket.

“The result was never really in doubt,” added Mike Norris. “And with the addition of a couple of extra players I believe we could cope at the higher level.”

Aldwick v Goring 2nd

Division 6 West

Another week, another win, another climb up the table for Aldwick as they easily outplayed Goring seconds, winning by 85 runs.

Unusually, Aldwick openers Ed White (10) and Alex Cooper (8) had an off-day and were dismissed cheaply by Dan Greene (1-52) and Graham Cornish (1-34), so it was left to the middle order to show some fight.

Dean Stokes made 40, Charlie Barnett 47, Harry Rossor 37, and John Young 27 to take Aldwick to a defendable 211-7. In between the consistent batting display, there was a good spell of bowling from Alex Fitch (2-39).

In reply, Goring struggled against tight bowling and a brilliant fielding performance which included an amazing catch on the boundary by skipper Cooper to dismiss Andrew Baumann (25).

They were all out for 127 with top-notch bowling performances from James Amis (3-24), Ian Horner (2-21), and Harry Rossor (2-30) aided by eight catches which included three by Jamie Murphy and two by Harry Rossor.

Only Neil Park (20), Alex Fitch (14), Jacob Parkin and Gareth Barnes (both 12 ) made double figures.

More of the same will be required against Bognor seconds this week.

Archer on target

RMU v Bognor 2nd

Division 6 West

Bognor’s youngsters were spectators as RMU‘s Michael Gould helped himself to a huge 223 out of a gargantuan total of 414-5 off 40 overs.

However while the target was a stiff one so was the Bognor boys’ resolve and a sterling effort was made to get to 229-7, young Jack Hickman continuing his recent fine form with a counter-attacking 61 not out and was well supported by the no-nonsense Taylor Jaycocks with 43 not out.

Findon 3rd v Aldwick 2nd

Div 10 West South

Aldwick veteran Mark Lester (57) was the highlight of Aldwick’s innings and his half century was one of his best since he started playing for the club in 1988. Unfortunately, it was not enough as Findon had posted a massive 273-5.

Josh Kemp made a useful 32 but Aldwick were all out in the 33rd over for 161. For Findon, Sophie Whittingham (2-14) opened the bowling in style, but the innings were wrapped up by the late entry of Peter Hughes (3-27) and Nigel Lambert ( 3-12 ).

Lester also caught both openers, Simon Cairns (68) and Simon Wadeson (40) but not before they had made the perfect start for the home side.

More runs followed, with a half century for Mark Byerley (56), but Aldwick bowlers Ben Bambridge (2-45) , Josh Kemp (1-37) and Tom Hoare (1-40) did their best among the onslaught.

Aldwick remain second from bottom and will fight on against Littlehampton at home this week.

Selsey sunk - Bognor boys and girls go well

Bognor 3rds v Broadwater 3rd

Div 11 West South

Broadwater won the toss and elected to bat at West Meads. On a pitch taking a hint of turn, old maestro Jon Whitewood grabbed 4-21 and along with the lithe Cameron Pell (2-6), the boys put the visitors on the back foot.

Wickets among Bognor’s support bowlers saw Broadwater bowled out for 105 and a chance presented itself for Bognor to get back to winning ways.

In reply the languid Glenn West dished out his usual fireworks and combined elegance and energy in equal measure on his way to 59 not out. With support from Nick Baker with 39 not out, Bognor won by nine wickets.

Chi Priory Park 4th v Arundel 3rd

Div 11 West South

Chichester Priory Park were impressive in dispatching Arundel’s third XI.

They won at home by 67 runs at Tangmere, where the outfield is a barren land.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Chichester hoped to beat the heat. Caleb Cossar was unlucky to be dismissed for 15.

Toby Toft earned a well-struck 41 and Stephen Price scored a tidy 40 off 40 balls. Tom Phizackerley top-scored with a splendid 57, supported by David Graham-Wood with 42.

Roger Smith and Matthew Creswick scored 12 and 11 and Theo Bachelor finished not out on one.

The hosts finished on 237-7 from 40 overs, with Jonny Murtagh the visitors’ best bowler with figures of 2-39 from five overs.

In Arundel’s reply, captain Mark Harrington sacrificed his wicket for a duck but his team showed a determination to keep the battle going for runs.

Nathan Lipton scored 15, JJ Horne hit a spirited 16, with Jonny Murtagh adding 30. Trevor Horn top-scored with 36, with Jack Harrington brilliantly run out on 22 by Elliott Scott.

Dan Marsden could only score seven, with Michelle Payne also being run out for ten this time by Graham-Wood. Tim Pitts was caught for one and Kenneth Murray was left not out on nought, as they finished all out on 170. Stanley Mayne impressed with the ball with figures of 3 for 38 from 7.1 overs.

Bognor Rebels v Aldwick Sunday XI

Aldwick returned to their old home at West Meads, and it was like they had never been away as Ed White (101*) and Liam Hicks (23) put on 130 for the second wicket.

Harry Rossor (34) helped take Aldwick to 209 all out but he was saving his best performance for later in the game. Ethan Teasdale (3-16) and Lulu Millen (3-29) were the Rebels’ best bowlers.

Tanya Wake (48) and Darren Coombes (36) gave the home side a good start, until Wake was dismissed by her fiancé Rossor.

Josh Broad (50*) & Phil Teesdale (18) saw Bognor home with seven overs to spare. Rossor (2-35) had Aldwick’s best bowling figures.

Stirlands U15 v Bognor U15

West Sussex Area League

At Birdham, Bognor’s youngsters pursued their league title aspirations against Stirlands.

Fielding first, Bognor were indebted to wily spinner Ben Cooper bagging 4-13 to help restrict the hosts to 118-7. Dan McKitterick top-scored with 41.

In response the lively pairing of Jack Hickman and Ben Woolnough both retired on 40 not out, the lynchpin for Bognor’s eight-wicket win – a shot at the title is within the boys’ grasp.

Stirlands v Goodwood

Goodwood arrived in Birdham on another hot day and won the toss and elected to bat. They reached 82 off ten overs for the loss of three wickets: Rob Carver (6), Mike Smith (24) and John Heyworth (15).

Matt Bennison (50*) and Hari Daggubati (79) put on 101. Daggubati scored rapidly – his 79 came off 66 balls. Bennsion’s 50 came off 60 balls.

Jamie Miles (3) holed out to square leg, Owen Spicer (24) was caught, Tim Odell (4) was bowled and Richard Geffen (7) made his season’s debut. Goodwood scored 227-7.

When Stirlands batted, Spicer (2-20) bowled an excellent line and length. Jame Mayne (3-49) was quickly into wicket-taking mode, one victim superbly caught by John Heyworth, the star fielder of the afternoon.

George Briance was building an innings but Geffen (1-30) slipped in with a wicket and Jamaine Bullen (46) dispatched all the bowlers all over the park for 46.

After Bullen’s departure, bowled by Mayne, Stirlands were 185-6 off 28. Briance (87) was caught and bowled by Rob Carver (1-20) but Stirlands got home with an over to spare, winning by three wickets.

Graffham v Kirdford

Kirdford won by eight wickets at Graffham.

On an extremely dry and powdery pitch and rock-hard fast outfield, the home team chose to bat.

The home side made 154-3 from 30 overs. Superb knocks came from Bill Barrett and 17-year-old Thomas Creed, both making 50.

Variable bounce saw Barrett take one in the face from a length. He went off for a breather and to wipe up the blood and came back after two quick wickets to knock off his half century with some aplomb.

Kirdford strike bowlers Rich Davis, Doc Pett and James Smyth kept the required rate at five an over.

After tea, Kirdford started with Ben Jeffery and Simon SJ Johnston, with some swashbuckling slashes for four from both openers.

Jeffery went for 13, Johnston was trapped plumb on the back leg for a fine 32, but skipper Gus Fletcher (33no) and Patrick Haywood (60 no) took up the reins and smashed a 105 partnership to take Kirdford over the line with three overs and eight wickets to spare. Kirdford continue to enjoy their finest season for a number of years.