England star makes appearance in Sussex Cricket League match

England spinner Mason Crane made an appearance in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League - and he helped his side to a crushing win.

Crane was playing for Worthing in their Division 3 West match against Littlehampton - and his side won by a massive 209 runs.

Mason Crane with Worthing skipper Martyn Swift. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Crane hit 50 from 51 balls including three sixes as Worthing totalled 323-7 from their 45 overs. Finley Allen hit 82 from 40 balls and Martyn Swift and Josh Goldsmith also recorded half centuries.

In reply, Littlehampton were dismissed for 114 but Worthing did not need the skill of Crane with Robson Piper (3-8), Harry Dunn (3-24), Giorgio Rigali (2-40) and Martyn Swift (2-38) doing the damage.