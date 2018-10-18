Families sprint at Punch Bowl

Hundreds put their best running shoes on for the fifth Punch Bowl Challenge races.

Haslemere Border Athletics Club joined forces with the Black Down and Hindhead, Supporters of the National Trust, to host a series of running events around the Gibbet Hill and Punch Bowl allowing all members of the family to take part.

Punch Bowl

More than 200 people took part in the Punch Bowl Challenge races which took place on Sunday, October 31, from 9am.

Despite the cold temperatures, the runners heated up quickly as they competed either in the 10k, 5k, 2.5k, 1k or 50m ‘dash’.

All participants who took part in one of the challenges received a special medal.

Top prizes for the younger runners were presented by Anne Lynch, principal of the Royal School, whilst the mayor of Haslemere, David Round, presented prizes to the 10k winners.

Participants of all ages joined the race

The winners for the 10k were as follows: John Fairs, Tim Patient, 40, Paul Elliot, 50, Neil Strachan, 60, Tara Oxley, Katy Ward, 35, Donna Read, 45, and Ann Varnes, 55.

Winners of the 5k were Andrew Oxley, Tara Oxley, Nicholas Hobbs (boys) and Yasmine Gubby (girls).

The two who scooped winning positions for the 2.5k were Will Bailey and Finney Coomber and the younger competitors who grabbed winning positions on the 1k race were Oliver Morley and Rose Bridger.

The purpose of the races is not only for fitness by to raise important funds for junior athletics coaching at the town’s athletic club and National Trust conservation work at Hindhead and Black Down.

Organisers are grateful for their kind sponsorship of this event from The Royal School, Haslemere, Fitstuff Running shop, Guildford, Yeoman’s Honda, Churt, The Punch Bowl Hotel, Hindhead and Tesco in Haslemere.