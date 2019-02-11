Fontwell and Plumpton bosses breathe sigh of relief after horse racing ban is lifted

Racing at Fontwell Park will go ahead as planned on Thursday after the British Horseracing Authority announced a ban on the sport following an outbreak of equine flu was lifted.

Officials at the West Sussex track were sweating on an announcement from the BHA, with many in the industry having been fearing the ban would be extended beyond the middle of this week. Also relieved are the team at Plumpton, who can now go ahead with racing on Wednesday.

All British racing was put on hold last Thursday after the flu outbreak, which affected horses at Donald McCain's yard. The ban was set for six days and Monday was named from the outset as the day when things would be reviewed.

A total of 174 racing stables across the country have been placed in lockdown.

It was after 11pm on Monday night when the lifting of the ban was confirmed - which was great news for Plumpton, who race on Wednesday, and Fontwell, where racing can now go ahead on Thursday.

There are 121 entries for Fontwell's six races ahead of Wednesday's final declarations.

The BHA said: "The British Horseracing Authority has tonight announced a risk-managed return to racing will take place from Wednesday this week."

