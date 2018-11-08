Fontwell on Friday - preview and tips

Fontwell Park stages an afternoon of six jump races on Friday (Nov 9).

The action starts at 1.15pm with the Winner Plant And Access Handicap Hurdle and continues until 3.55 and the Axio Standard Open NH Flat Race.

In total there are 48 runners declared for the card.

It's Fontwell's final fixture before one of their big ones of the year - Southern National raceday on Sunday, November 18.

Here are our tips for Friday: 115 Downloadtheapp, 150 Jet Set, 220 Shambra, 255 Commanche Red, 325 Hardtorock, 355 Alrightjack.

