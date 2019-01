There's a card of six jump races at Fontwell this afternoon (Monday).

It's the first fixture of 2019 at the track and racing starts at 1.20pm and continues to 4pm.

Here are our selections for today - 1.20 Not Never, 1.55 Pardon Me, 2.25 Cucklington, 2.55 Umndeni, 3.25 Stage Summit, 4.00 Glimpse of Gold.

