Fontwell to fling open gates for family fun

Fontwell Park hosts fun for all the family with its end-of-summer race day this Sunday.

In addition to an afternoon of jump racing, for which 104 entries have been received ahead of final declarations on Friday, there will be a huge range of additional family activities.

These include a funfair, magic shows, a children’s disco, pony rides, face painting and a mini farm – all completely free for children aged 18 and under.

The event forms part of Great British Racing’s ‘Under-18s Race Free’ initiative, highlighting the fact that young people can go racing for free at more than 200 racedays up and down the country this summer.

To support the initiative, Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has teamed up with Great British Racing to create a series of comedy sketches, Horsing Around.

Rod Street, Chief Executive at Great British Racing, said: “We are thrilled to launch our new ‘Under-18s Race Free’ campaign. With 60 courses across the country and under-18s admitted for free when accompanied by an adult at the vast majority of fixtures throughout the year, we want to make sure that more people enjoy a great day out at the races.”

Gates open at Fontwell at midday and the first of seven races is at 2pm.

