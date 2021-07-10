Accrington Stanley move completed by Bognor midfield man

Tommy Leigh has completed his move to Accrington

The two clubs have agreed a deal and the 21-year-old prospect has finalised personal terms. Now the talented playmaker is set to knuckle down and hopes to force his way into manager John Coleman's first team plans for the forthcoming season.

Bognor will be paid compensation because of his age – and while boss Jack Pearce says he is sorry to see such a good player move on, he takes it as another sign that Nyewood Lane is the perfect place for young players to develop and get an opportunity at a higher level.

Leigh, whose brother Ashton remains at the club and played in the 3-0 loss to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon in a pre-season friendly game, joined Bognor from Portsmouth side Baffins Milton Rovers in 2019.

Pearce said: “Tommy’s done very well in the short time he’s been with us and deserves his chance. It's heartening to see him make the progress he has done with us and he departs with our best wishes and we wish him all the luck in the world.