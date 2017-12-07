Albion considering £20million bid for Celtic striker Dembele in January window

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to launch a record-breaking £20million bid to bring Celtic striker Moussa Dembele back to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Scottish Daily Mail's back page leads with the story that Albion manager Chris Hughton wants to land the French forward in the January transfer window.



The 21-year-old has scored eight times in 16 appearances so far this season with Celtic sitting seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership under Brendan Rodgers.



Dembele has been a wanted man in the past few windows with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur still reportedly interested in the former Fulham player, who joined Celtic for £400,000 in 2016.



The Seagulls have been targeting a striker to boost their ranks since being promoted to the Premier League and failed to land one in the summer, including a late bid for Tottenham’s Vincent Janssen.



Sportsmail reports that Dembele is rated to a price tag of £30million by Celtic, but Albion want to test the Scottish champions' resolved with an offer of £20million.



It would break Brighton’s current transfer record of £13.5million, paid for Jose Izquierdo.